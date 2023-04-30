Students educated on disaster management

Patiala, April 29
A seminar on disaster management was organised at Police DAV Public School, Dadhera. The objective of the seminar was to prepare students for the safety and security of their families in times of disaster.
Kaka Ram, retired district training officer of Red Cross, talked about various methods of disaster management and providing first aid. He said before using an old vehicle, it should be thoroughly checked to prevent any accidents.
Principal Mohit Chug said such events are organised from time to time so that the students are not only provided bookish knowledge, but are also taught the art of living a safe life.
