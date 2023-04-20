Students, faculty postpone protest over loan waiver

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 19

Students and teachers of Punjabi University today postponed their protest being held on the campus since March 13.

Patiala (Urban) MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and Ghanour MLA Gurlal Singh Ghanour had reached the university campus to discuss the students' concern over the state government's provision of grants for the institute. The students had earlier planned to march towards the MLA Ajit Pal's residence in protest.

The students have been demanding a monthly grant of Rs 30 crore from the state government and waiver of university's Rs 150 crore bank loan.

The students said the two MLAs reached the campus before the march and assured the protesters of a meeting with the state government for loan waiver of the university.

The university has already started receiving Rs 30 crore as a monthly grant from the state government.

The students and faculty members said after being assured of a meeting with the government, they have decided to postpone their protest till April 25.