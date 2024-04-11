Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 10

Khalsa College Patiala students, through various activities such as street plays and awareness rallies to vote, have been encouraging the people to cast their votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, college principal Dharminder Singh Ubha said.

The campaign was launched on a directive from the District Election Officer.

The College SVEEP Nodal Officer and Head of Political Science Department, Jagtar Singh, said the college students and the general public were encouraged to vote without any greed, fear, fear and drugs.

He appealed to all the residents of the district to participate in the biggest celebration of democracy on June 1 by using their right to vote and make their valuable contribution in electing their preferred representative.

SVEEP is the flagship program of the Election Commission for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in the country.

