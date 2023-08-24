Students meet their role models

Patiala, August 23
In an effort to nurture and inspire the upcoming generation of leaders, the District Bureau of Employment and Entrepreneur (DBEE) organised a meeting that brought aspiring students face-to-face with distinguished role models as part of the visionary “I Aspire Leadership Programme”. The event unfolded at the office of District Defence Welfare Officer here.
Sharing insights into the event, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney revealed that within the framework of the programme, the DBEE orchestrated an exceptional opportunity for four students from Government Multi-Purpose Senior Secondary School, each nurturing dreams of becoming Army and Air Force officers. The selected students, Gaganjeet Singh (plus two), Noor Singh (plus one), Aman Kumar (10th, and Amanpreet Singh (plus two) had the honour of interacting with their role models throughout the day.
The role models included Lt Col Maninder Singh Randhawa (retd), District Defence Welfare Officer, Patiala; Wing Cdr Gurpreet Singh (retd); and NB/SUB Surendra Singh of 4PB (Girls) NCC BN, Patiala. This event provided students with a unique and remarkable opportunity to spend quality time with these accomplished Defence officers, gaining valuable insights into the intricacies of the procedure, preparation process and diverse career prospects within the Defence services.
Sakshi Sawhney emphasised that under the directives of the Punjab Government, the DBEE continued to lead initiatives aimed at empowering and equipping young minds with the essential knowledge, guidance and inspiration required to navigate a successful future.
