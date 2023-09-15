Students of nursing , cops clash at varsity

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 14

Tension prevailed as a clash took place between nursing students of Desh Bhagat University and the university security and the police here today.

Pupils had been disrupting the working of the university for the past two days by locking its main gates, preventing the entry of employees.

As a NAAC team reached the university for inspection and evaluation today, the authorities removed the protesters with the help of bouncers and cops and opened the main gate. A clash ensued and in the melee, some girl students were hurt. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Amloh. Irated over this, students gheraoed the NAAC team.

Sources said the university chancellor and team members were taken out of the campus under police security.

Nursing students had been protesting for the past one month against the university for admitting more students in the course than the number allowed by the Nursing Council of India. They feared that some of them might be given degrees issued by colleges not approved by the council, thereby jeopardising their career.

