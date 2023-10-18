Students seek action against professor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 17

Punjabi University student activists have started doing the rounds of the office of Deputy Commissioner here seeking action against the professor five days after the submission of a report by a two-member committee on the alleged rude behaviour of the latter.

Student activists today reached the office of Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and demanded action against the said professor. They said they had held a protest on the campus, upon which the DC and SSP assured submission of an inquiry report and action against those responsible within 21 days.

The DC said her office had sought a copy of the report from the university and assured action against the professor. When contacted, University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Arvind said that the university had started taking the requisite action in the matter. He did not elaborate on the action being initiated.

It has been a month since the university student in the department of Punjabi died of unknown causes after she returned to her home. It was followed by protests by the students. Though a number of incidents of violence have taken place on the campus in the past, the law and order situation at the university stooped down to a new low as some students ambushed and left a professor injured after he and some other faculty members exited the Vice Chancellor’s office.

