Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 27

Student unions of Punjabi University have demanded a high-level probe into lapses that have rendered the Distance Education and Open Learning Department unable to admit new students to graduate and post-graduate courses.

The university has been making efforts to seek approval of the University Grants Commission to admit new students. It admits more than 6,000 students in the first year of courses of the department every year. Sources said with the university being not able to admit students, it could incur losses in crores in coming years.

Campus students said the state government should conduct a probe into the matter of lapsed approval of the UGC. They said the university already featured low in various world rankings and its failure to get the approval could further affect the rankings.

