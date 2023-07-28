Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

Patiala, July 27
Student unions of Punjabi University have demanded a high-level probe into lapses that have rendered the Distance Education and Open Learning Department unable to admit new students to graduate and post-graduate courses.
The university has been making efforts to seek approval of the University Grants Commission to admit new students. It admits more than 6,000 students in the first year of courses of the department every year. Sources said with the university being not able to admit students, it could incur losses in crores in coming years.
Campus students said the state government should conduct a probe into the matter of lapsed approval of the UGC. They said the university already featured low in various world rankings and its failure to get the approval could further affect the rankings.
#Punjabi University Patiala #University Grant Commission UGC
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent
Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court
Dynasties must quit India: PM
Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...