Students showcase talent at fest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 27

The Milestone Smart School organised a colourful and exuberant ‘Spring Fest’ on Sunday at its newly-opened branch at Dakala road.

The fete showcased exuberance and dynamism as some students presented a colourful array of dances like Ganesh Vandana, safety dance, giddha and some other individual dance beats on Bollywood songs. Principal Manveen Aujla said this was a great way of ending the session and welcoming the new beginning. The Principal lauded the efforts of students and staff for putting up a grand show.