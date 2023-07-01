Students take oath against drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 30

Students of Akal Academy schools here participated in a campaign, “World’s largest hand impression”, while symbolically taking the oath against drug abuse.

A total of 5,103 students from various branches of Akal Academy here participated in the event.

The children dipped their hands in acrylic colours, capturing the essence of their pledge against drug abuse, to create their hand impressions. The hand impressions were then photographed and uploaded on a dedicated submission web portal managed by the Kalgidhar Trust.

Shaminder Kaur, Principal, Akal Academy, Reeth Khetri, said, “Akal Academy schools are always eager to engage in such impactful activities.”