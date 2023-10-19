Students visit Golden Temple

Patiala, October 18
Students of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, recently embarked on a two-day educational tour to Ferozepur and Amritsar.
The students first visited Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib and a museum on the Anglo-Sikh War at Ghall Khurd. They also visited the historical gurdwara dedicated to the tenth guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, in Bazidpur. The students later observed a ‘beat the retreat’ ceremony at the Ferozepur border. In Amritsar, the students visited the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh. They also explored the Jang-e-Azadi memorial in Jalandhar.
