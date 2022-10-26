Students of Khalsa College, Patiala, celebrate Diwali in orphanages

Patiala, October 25
Students of various departments of Khalsa College Patiala visited orphanages and old age homes and gave a message to celebrate green Diwali by planting saplings in the college campus on the occasion of Diwali. The students distributed sweets to the elderly and stationery to the children.
