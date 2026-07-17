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Home / Patiala / Students visit Patiala DC office under Chetna Project

Students visit Patiala DC office under Chetna Project

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 06:02 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal interacts with students of Government Civil Lines Smart School at his office in Patiala on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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Students of Government Civil Lines Smart School interacted with Patiala Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal during a visit to his office under the District Administration’s Chetna Project, seeking guidance on career choices and motivation to succeed in life.

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Addressing Class XI students, Dr Aggarwal urged them to continuously enhance their knowledge, pursue their goals with determination and overcome the fear of failure through consistent hard work.

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He said while everyone strove for success, one must also develop the courage to accept failure. He advised students never to stop working hard because of setbacks, adding that perseverance would help them become better human beings even if they did not achieve their intended goals.

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Responding to students’ queries on succeeding in life and clearing competitive examinations, the Deputy Commissioner encouraged them to regard their parents and teachers as role models and always distinguish between right and wrong.

Motivating students to reduce their time on social media and remain sincere towards their studies, Dr Aggarwal advised them to read newspapers regularly to stay informed about developments in society as well as important national and international events.

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The Deputy Commissioner said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government had brought significant qualitative improvements to government schools through the Sikhya Kranti initiative. As part of these efforts, the Patiala District Administration launched the Chetna Project to provide students with practical exposure to governance and better career guidance.

During the visit, the students toured the Deputy Commissioner’s office, DC Court, District Employment Office, “Fard” Centre, Sewa Kendra, Sanjh Kendra and other government offices to understand the functioning of the administration.

Among those present were Deputy DEO Ravinderpal Singh, School Principal Seema Uppal, District Red Cross Society Secretary Dr Pritpal Singh, Deputy CEO of the District Employment and Business Bureau Satinder Singh, Career Counsellor Roopsi Pahuja, Nodal Officer Jagmeet Singh and members of the school staff.

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