Students visit Punjabi University

Our Correspondent

Patiala: Students of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mansurpur, Chhintanwala, paid a visit to the Department of Computer Science at Punjabi University. They also discussed concepts surrounding Artificial Intelligence and computer programming. They were informed about various e-learning initiatives for school education launched by the Centre as well as the state government. The students were given a demo about the world’s first working software for deaf people developed at the university. TNS

Fencing events at F’garh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib: The state-level fencing competition of Khedan Watan Punjab Dian will be held at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College here. Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill stated this on Thursday while presiding over a meeting of officials to review the arrangements made for the games. The DC said the block-level competitions would be held from September 1 to 9 and the district-level events from September 16 to 19 . She said the state-level competition will be held from October 20 to 25 at the college indoor stadium.

