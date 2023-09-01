Students visit Punjabi University

Patiala: Students of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mansurpur, Chhintanwala, paid a visit to the Department of Computer Science at Punjabi University. They also discussed concepts surrounding Artificial Intelligence and computer programming. They were informed about various e-learning initiatives for school education launched by the Centre as well as the state government. The students were given a demo about the world’s first working software for deaf people developed at the university. TNS
Fencing events at F’garh Sahib
Fatehgarh Sahib: The state-level fencing competition of Khedan Watan Punjab Dian will be held at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College here. Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill stated this on Thursday while presiding over a meeting of officials to review the arrangements made for the games. The DC said the block-level competitions would be held from September 1 to 9 and the district-level events from September 16 to 19 . She said the state-level competition will be held from October 20 to 25 at the college indoor stadium.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem
Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’
The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...