Students visit Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala

Patiala, March 27
Students of Government Mohindra College visited Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, as part of an industrial visit. Officials at the college said the visit was aimed at giving students an insight into technical concepts, including production, economies of scale, labour management and industrial regulations.
Over 90 students were part of the visit and exchanged views with technical experts of the RCF. College officials said technical experts also held interactions with the students about the overall manufacturing process. “The students toured different shops, including the sheet metal shop, steel shop, painting shop, and furnishing shop.” They said having such practical exposure would bring students closer to latest trends and technologies in the global world.
