Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 12

The district administration has directed city residents to submit details and verify the identities of paying guests, tenants and servants. The directions have been issued in order to ensure a proper law and order situation in the district, in the wake of crimes being committed by outsiders.

Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind said the residents were supposed to submit records of their tenants, paying guests and servants to the Police Department.

He said, “Many people from Chandigarh and Haryana come to Patiala to work and study. Of these, some people commit crimes and return to their places, which makes it difficult for the police and the administration to find and nab them. Because the city residents do not submit the details of their tenants, paying guests and servants to the police, it worsens the problem and threatens the law and order situation.”

The orders have been issued for the residents of the city, municipalities, Nagar Panchayats and villages in the district.