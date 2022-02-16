Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Tribune News Service

Ghanaur, February 15

The advent of the SAD-BSP alliance government in Punjab will witness an increase in social welfare schemes, a raise in the old age pension from Rs1,500 per month to Rs3,100 per month and enhancement of the shagun benefit to brides from weaker sections to Rs75,000.

This was stated by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal while addressing a public gathering in favour of party candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra here today.

Sukhbir Badal said, “We are also committed to restoring all blue cards, which were scrapped by the Congress government, to ensure subsidised ration is available to the weaker sections.” He also announced that the women head of BPL families would also get an allowance of Rs2,000 per month and that all domestic consumers would get 400 units of free power every month.

Launching an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sukhbir Badal urged Punjabis to beware of its false propaganda. He said AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal were asking Punjabis to give the party one chance. “The truth is that Punjabis did give a chance to AAP in the 2017 Assembly elections and even made it the principal Opposition party,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said. He said instead of raising the issues of Punjabis, 11 out of its 20 legislators switched to the Congress. “Punjabis cannot trust such a party ever again,” he added.

Stating that the SAD was the true representative of the Panth and Punjab, Sukhbir Badal said, “We have always safeguarded your interest. We have always fulfilled all commitments made by us, be it free power to farmers, making the state power surplus or launching the old age pension scheme, shagun scheme or aata-daal scheme. In future also, we will implement all promises made to you,” he added.