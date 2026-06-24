Sunam MC elects new office-bearers unanimously; Manpreet Bansal elected president

AAP-backed candidates were unanimously elected at top posts of the Sunam Municipal Council on Wednesday in the presence of Punjab AAP president Aman Arora.

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Manpreet Bansal was elected president, Yadwinder Singh Nirman senior vice-president and Meena Rani vice-president of the council.

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Arora congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and said that this responsibility offered an opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the city’s development. He expressed confidence that the new team and councillors would work together to take forward development projects in Sunam.

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The minister said that the Punjab Government would extend every possible support for the city’s development and ensure transparency in the execution of projects. He reiterated that corruption would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken if any such case comes to light.

Arora also emphasised the importance of teamwork, saying all elected Municipal Councillors (MCs) were equally important and deserve equal respect.

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Speaking after his election, Bansal said that he would work with honesty and dedication to meet public expectations. He said that development and public welfare would remain his top priorities.

Nirman said that he would contribute wholeheartedly to the city’s development work in the spirit of teamwork to transform Sunam into a model city.

Meena Rani said that she would focus on cleanliness, basic amenities, women’s welfare and overall development.

SDM Gagandeep Singh, Executive Officer Bal Krishan, councillors, AAP office-bearers and residents were present on the occasion.