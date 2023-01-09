Sunday market troubles Patiala residents

Patiala, January 8
Despite shifting the Sunday market from Adalat Bazar to the parking lot at Beant Singh Complex of Chhotti Baradari some years ago, the Municipal Corporation has failed to properly manage both places.
While vendors still continue to operate at Adalat Bazaar, the weekly market in the Chhoti Baradari area has only become a menace for commuters and local business owners.
The market was shifted from Adalat Bazar over 12 years ago in order to decongest the marketplace. To this date, the MC has failed to shift the vendors to an appropriate site, besides finding and finalising an alternative place for the purpose.
A city resident said, “Adalat Bazar remains chaotic in the same manner as it did before the Sunday market was shifted to Chhoti Baradari. Earlier, the vendors at Chhotti Baradari were only confined to the parking area, but now their numbers have increased and so, they encroach on roads, footpaths and parking lots of adjacent areas.
“Many of us find it extremely difficult to reach our offices on time,” a resident from the area said.
Another resident said the corporation has assured them time and again that it would shift the market to some other place. “But it has failed to do so in years,” he said.
Office-goers said the haphazard parking of vehicles and illegal collection of parking charges also add to their problems.
MC officials said they will soon find an appropriate place to shift the market. — TNS
Vendors encroaching on roads, footpaths
Earlier, vendors at Chhotti Baradari were only confined to parking area. But now, they have started encroaching on roads, footpaths and parking lots of adjoining areas. — A city resident
