Sunken manholes across Patiala turn into death traps

While the Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, has accelerated road recarpeting work across the city ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the quality of execution has come under sharp criticism, with residents alleging that basic engineering norms are being overlooked and commuters’ safety is being compromised.

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Several major roads have been recarpeted during the ongoing rainy season despite Central Public Works Department (CPWD) guidelines, adopted by the Punjab Government, which discourage bituminous road works during the monsoon due to concerns over durability and proper bonding.

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The biggest concern raised by residents is that sewerage manholes have been left several inches below the newly laid road surface. Motorcyclists, cyclists and auto-rickshaw drivers are being forced to negotiate these sudden depressions, increasing the risk of accidents. Residents claim that several two-wheeler riders and auto-rickshaw drivers have lost balance after hitting these “sunken” manholes.

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Adding to the safety concerns, contractors are yet to apply seal coats on several stretches and complete mandatory white lane markings and edge markings, making night-time driving particularly hazardous. Construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumped along roadsides also remains uncleared at several locations.

“Every few metres there is a deep manhole. At night, it becomes almost impossible to spot them. It is only a matter of time before a major accident occurs,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Choti Baradari.

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Sukhdeep Kaur, a resident of Lahori Gate, said, “The roads may look new, but they have become more dangerous than before. My son narrowly escaped after his scooter hit a lowered manhole.”

Auto-rickshaw driver Baldev Singh said, “Passengers frequently complain about severe jerks. We have to slow down suddenly to avoid mishaps.” Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia acknowledged that the issue had come to his notice. “I have directed officials not to release payments to contractors until they raise all manholes to road level, complete white road markings and remove C&D waste lying along roads,” he said.

However, inquiries revealed that in several cases, a substantial portion of contractors’ payments had already been released by the civic body, raising questions over the monitoring and quality control mechanisms in place.

Local BJP leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation Anuj Khosla has demanded a vigilance probe into the quality of the works. He has also sought a safety audit of all recently recarpeted roads and strict action against contractors responsible for alleged sub-standard work, stating that cosmetic road improvements should not come at the cost of public safety.