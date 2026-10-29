Supreme Court-appointed panel finalises tentative re-poll schedule of Patiala

Following the directions of the Supreme Court of India, the high-powered Judicial Monitoring Committee, headed by former High Court Judge Justice Rajiv Sharma, has finalised a tentative schedule for holding re-elections in the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, and the Municipal Councils of Dharamkot and Baghapurana towns of Moga district.

The tentative schedule was discussed during a meeting of the Judicial Monitoring Committee, Secretary of the Punjab State Election Commission and Director of the Local Government Department on Tuesday.

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As per the tentative programme, the electoral rolls for the three civic bodies will be published on November 3, followed by an official notification by the State Election Commission on November 4. The nomination process will be held from November 5 to 7, scrutiny on November 10 and withdrawal of candidature on November 11.

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The election campaign will continue from November 12 to 18, while polling will take place on November 19 in 28 wards of the MC, Patiala; 15 wards of the Municipal Council, Baghapurana, and 7 wards of the Municipal Council, Dharamkot, in Moga district.

A separate schedule has been prepared for ward numbers 15 and 58 of the Patiala MC, following the Supreme Court’s October 16 order, under which these two wards were included in the re-election process.

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For these two wards, revised electoral rolls will be published by November 13 and the election notification issued on November 14. The nominations will be filed from November 17 to 19, scrutiny will take place on November 20 and the last date for withdrawal will be November 21. The campaigning will continue from November 22 to 28, with polling scheduled for November 30.

The Judicial Monitoring Committee has made it clear that election results will not be declared immediately after polling, in compliance with Paragraph 13 (vi) of the apex court’s order. The results will be declared only after the committee submits a detailed report on the conduct of the elections and the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court expresses satisfaction and passes appropriate orders confirming that the electoral exercise was free, fair and transparent.

To ensure peaceful and transparent elections, the State Election Commission has been directed to instruct the Director General of Police to make adequate security arrangements during the filing of nominations and on polling days.

The entire election process will be videographed under the supervision of court-appointed observers, Senior Advocates Navdeep Singh and Kshitij Sharma, who are assisting Justice Rajiv Sharma (retd) in the poll process.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had earlier appointed a fact-finding commission headed by Justice Nirmaljit Kaur (retd) to examine allegations of irregularities during the December 2024 general civic elections in Patiala, Baghapurana and Dharamkot.

The commission had reported serious irregularities, including alleged obstruction of Opposition candidates from filing nomination papers, snatching and tearing of nomination papers, and the use of violence and pressure during the election process.

After accepting the commission’s report, the Supreme Court had ordered re-elections.