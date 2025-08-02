Suri makes it to India Book of Records

City-based physician Dr Hitender Suri, MD, has been officially recognised by the India Book of Records for achieving the “Maximum Records Registered by a Doctor in the Field of Health”.

Advertisement

Dr Suri runs an awareness campaign on large-scale free medical initiatives with Rana Hospital, Sirhind. He has conducted numerous free medical camps, including 135 rectal cancer awareness camps, free piles check-up and operation camps and general health check-up camps, benefiting thousands of patients in underserved areas.

Dr Suri has played a vital role in organising health awareness drives, anti-drug marathons and school health education programmes throughout the state and beyond.