Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 19

District Health Officer (DHO), who was suspended last month, has requested the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to revoke her suspension. The Health Department had suspended the officer for negligence in duty last month.

The DHO, Dr Shelly Jately, in her letter to the government, says, “I have been punished for working honestly. I had conducted raids on two prominent facilities in the city, following which I was suspended.”

The DHO added no explanation was sought from her before her suspension, which was a normal practice.

The suspension order came a couple of days after the DHO raided a prominent baker in Patiala city and collected four food samples from there. In the other raid on January 17, the DHO had seized thousands of tin boxes of expired milk powder from the godown of Medicinea Healthcare Private Limited in the factory area.

While talking to The Tribune, the DHO claimed that she was asked by a former Congress minister to go soft in the expired milk powder case.