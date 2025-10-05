DT
Home / Patiala / SUV driver fires gunshot outside Patiala's Punjabi University

SUV driver fires gunshot outside Patiala's Punjabi University

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:02 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
The man had been seen roaming near the university gate for the past few days.
An SUV driver allegedly fired a gunshot outside the Punjabi University after an altercation. After firing the shot, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The incident, which occurred late Friday, prompted Urban Estate Police to reach the spot and begin an investigation. The whereabouts of the person are not know yet and the Mahindra Scorpio being driven by him also appears to have been registered in someone else’s name.

According to students present at the scene, the man driving a white Scorpio had been seen roaming near the university gate for the past few days during the evening hours. On Thursday as well, he allegedly tried to pick a quarrel with some students and claimed to be a police officer.

Students said that on Friday night, the same person returned to the university gate and got into another altercation with a group of youngsters. In the heat of the moment, the driver suddenly opened fire. As people began to gather, he abandoned the Scorpio and fled from the spot.

