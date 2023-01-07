Swachh Survekshan: Patiala MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 6

Ahead of a visit by a Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs team for Swachh Survekshan-2023 assessment, the Municipal Corporation yet to complete its legacy remediation project and ensure 100 per cent waste segregation.

The Swachh Survekshan-2023 will evaluate cities based on parameters such as segregation of waste and plastic waste, cleanliness, solid-waste management, remediation of legacy dumpsites, certification of the city and citizen feedback.

The remediation project at the Sanouri Adda was aimed at clearing nearly 1.75 metric tonnes of garbage at a cost of Rs 6.86 crore in 16 months. The project was started in July 2020, but has only been extended time and again.

The MC has also failed to ensure 100 per cent segregated garbage collection from households. While officials carried out a pilot project to ensure the same in some wards, the city continues to dump garbage in the open and in an unsegregated manner.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have been telling residents to ensure that they dump only segregated waste. We are also carrying out construction of more waste pits for segregation at corporation level.”

The corporation’s efforts to utilise its six material recovery facilities (MRF) for collection and segregation of freshly produced garbage also hit a roadblock due to political interference.

The city produces over 130 tonnes of waste every day. While the MC started segregation and management of garbage at the six centres a few months ago and achieved over 60 per cent on-site segregation of 80 tonnes of wet waste, the initiative was hit after a local MLA and other leaders objected to the functioning of the centres on the Rajbaha road and at Bishan Nagar area. “Our workers had made positive progress, but political interference in the corporation’s work became a hindrance in completing the project”, an MC official said and added that the two centres have now been left defunct for over a month.

The commissioner listed some developments done by the civic body. He said, “We are working on capacity enhancement and mechanisation of waste management. We have also purchased a shredding machine will help in mechanised management of wet waste.”