Take action against ‘drunk’ SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Patiala, March 15

A day after Shutrana MLA Kulwant Singh caught the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) drunk on duty, the Health Department has asked the government to take appropriate action against the officer.

Health officials, through clinical examination, have also confirmed that the SMO at the Civil Hospital, Patran, was under the influence of alcohol during duty hours.

We have already forwarded the status report, submitted by the Patiala Health Department, for suitable action. After going through the report, I have recommended action against the SMO. Dr GB Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare

During a surprise check on Monday afternoon, Kulwant Singh, newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Shutrana constituency, had caught a Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of the Health Department drunk on duty.

The MLA visited the Patran Civil Hospital and found SMO Dr Rajesh Kumar allegedly in an inebriated state in his office. The MLA, accompanied by his supporters, also found liquor bottles inside the hospital premises.

The clinical examination of the SMO, conducted by an emergency medical officer, revealed that there was smell of alcohol on his breath. Meanwhile, test reports of urine and blood samples of the doctor were awaited.

