Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Pbi varsity students

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

Students of Punjabi University today blocked the university entry gate and sought action in 15 probe matters of misappropriation and others pending since 2017.

Students alleged that Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind was shielding the accused by failing to act against them and demanded that the university should take up the probe in the Syndicate meeting of March 29.

Students of the Secular Youth Federation of India (SYFI) said a number of cases, including that of the misappropriation of university funds during the purchase of fire equipment, software and paper purchases; recruitment of 62 ineligible Assistant Professors and others had been pending since they were first raised in 2017.

Harvinder, member, Secular Youth Federation of India, said: “The university should take-up the probe matters during the Syndicate meeting planned to be held on March 29 and act against those found guilty. The university has been delaying the matter for five years.”