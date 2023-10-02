Talent show at Modi college in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 1

Multani Mal Modi College organised a two-day “Talent Hunt — 2023” to provide a platform to students to explore their creative and artistic skills.

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Prof Bawa Singh, former Vice-Chairman, National Minorities Commission. College principal Dr Khushvinder Kumar welcomed the chief guest and participants.

He said such programmes were designed to develop the creative potential and artistic skills of the students. Prof Neena Sareen, head of Commerce Department, and dean, co-curricular activities, introduced the chief guest, guests and various themes for different competitions.

Prof Bawa Singh congratulated the winners of various competitions. More than 400 students participated in the talent hunt competition and showcased talent in elocution, folk song, ghazal, poetry recitation, quiz, fine arts, and photography.