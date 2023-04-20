Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 19

The tardy lifting of procured wheat by government procurement agencies and private traders is becoming a cause of concern for farmers, commission agents and the officials of the procurement agencies. The farmers fear that any further rain or hailstorm may spoil their produce.

District president of Arhtiya Association Sadhu Ram Bhatmajra said, “Though the procurement is going on smoothly, there is a glut of wheat in the mandis as the lifting process is really slow. The wheat produce per acre this time is more than the previous years.”

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said of the 93,945 metric tonne (MT) of wheat in the grain markets of the district, the government procurement agencies and private traders have procured 91,104 MT so far. She said payments amounting to Rs 134.50 crore have been made to the farmers.

The DC said of the total procured grain, 18,451 MT has been procured by Pungrain, 19,795 MT by Markfed, 19,003 MT by Punsup, 21,927 MT by warehouse, 9,626 MT by Food Corporation of India and 2,302 MT by private traders.

She said the officials of the procurement agencies have been directed to speed up the lifting work.

The DC appealed to the farmers to not harvest the crop with combine harvesters from 7 pm to 6 am as it increases moisture in the crop. She urged the farmers to bring the crop as per specification so that they do not face any difficulty.