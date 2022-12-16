Teachers allege violation of UGC rules

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 15

The Association of Unaided College Teachers (AUCT) of Punjab and Chandigarh today alleged that professors in various colleges affiliated with Punjabi University were financially and academically being exploited. The association members met university Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and pointed out a number of violations at the colleges.

According to the members, ineligible teachers were working as college principals and women professors were not being issued maternity leave.

AUCT spokesperson Prof Tarun Ghai said according to the university calendar and UGC rules, an assistant professor can be given a maximum of 24 lectures a week, but the teachers at these college were being forced to deliver around 36 lectures per week. He said there is a regular delay in the disbursal of salaries, provident fund, grade pay and PhD increments.

Ghai said, “Acting against the UGC rules, some colleges have increased the probation period of teachers from two years to four years. This is a gross exploitation of teachers. Also, women professors are not being issued maternity leave on time. We have raised the matter of ineligible individuals being appointed principals at various colleges with the university VC.”

Amritpal Singh, Joint Secretary, AUCT, said the members have sought periodic inspection of the colleges by the university VC. He said, “The colleges are violating rules of the UGC and state government, which is affecting the work of the teachers.”

The members of the association will be going to Amritsar on Friday to discuss the concerns with the VC of Guru Nanak Dev University.