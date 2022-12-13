Teachers attend capacity building seminar at school

Patiala, December 12
Police DAV Public School held a two-day capacity building seminar for teachers on subjects like Hindi, Sanskrit and Science. School officials said the initiative was taken under the aegis of DAVCAE, New Delhi, aimed at dissemination of information about NEP, CBE, and latest changes in question papers.
It was inaugurated on December 10 by principal Mohit Chug. Teachers from DAV Public School, Patiala, DAV Global School, Patiala, and DAV, Rajpura, also participated in the seminar. The event concluded with distribution of certificates.
