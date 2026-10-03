Teachers’ bodies seek transparency in promotions from ETT to master cadre

Representatives of various teachers’ organisations met District Education Officer (Primary and Secondary) Shalu Mehra and Deputy District Education Officer Ravinderpal Sharma on Friday, seeking transparency in the promotion process from ETT to the master cadre and subsequent station allotments.

Union activists, including Dr Ramsharan Alouran, Gurjit Singh Ghagga, Harpreet Uppal, Nirbhai Singh, Rajinder Samana and Pritpal Singh, said teachers had been waiting for departmental promotions for a long time. However, recent promotions have triggered resentment due to alleged discrepancies in vacancy data and station allocation.

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They alleged that several vacant posts were not reflected in the department’s data, resulting in promoted teachers being assigned distant stations. They also claimed that stations were not allotted strictly according to seniority.

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The teachers demanded that the department publish details of all vacant posts, including those arising from retirements up to September 30 this year. They also sought the inclusion of posts falling vacant due to teachers declining promotions and those left unfilled by teachers promoted in two subjects.

Furthermore, the organisations demanded that the seniority list used for promotions be made public and that stations be allotted based on seniority.

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They sought priority for teachers filing objections to choose stations according to their rank.

They urged the Education Department to ensure the entire process remains transparent and strictly follows prescribed rules. Additionally, they demanded that transfers held up due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process be implemented without further delay. They urged authorities to resolve these issues at the earliest.