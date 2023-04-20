Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 19

The Association of Unaided College Teachers (AUCT), Punjab and Chandigarh, questioned the appointment of two principals at degree colleges affiliated to Punjabi University, Patiala, and sought an investigation in the matter.

Prof Tarun Ghai, an executive member of the association, alleged that both the appointees do not possess the required qualifications to be appointed to the posts. “The university has violated the UGC rules with their appointments that were done in 2020 and 2021. In fact, one of them is not eligible to be a principal as per a report of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The college principal was permitted to hold the post by the university’s standing committee two years ago,” he said.

Prof Ghai said the state government had already formed a five-member committee to probe the appointment of principals at various colleges affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh, based on his complaint.

“We have identified similar violations in appointment of principals at colleges affiliated to Punjabi University as well. As per the rules, an individual who is approved as an associate professor or a professor only can be deputed as the principal of a college. But in these cases, one of the individuals is an assistant professor while the other does not possess the required qualifications,” he said.

He said the matter was raised with Dr Gurpreet Singh Lehal, Dean, College Development Council of the university. Dr Lehal said he was looking into the matter which will soon be discussed with the VC.