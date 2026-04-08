Teachers condemn police action on protesting professors, librarians in Patiala, Faridkot

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, has condemned the “police harassment” of 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarians, who were forcibly taken to various police stations in Faridkot and Patiala ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s rallies at Jaito in Faridkot district and at Patiala this week.

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The DTF state president, Vikram Dev Singh, and general secretary Mahinder Kaurwali have stated that the reality of the education revolution of the AAP government was coming before the public.

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They said there were around 2,100 vacant posts of professors in 64 government colleges of Punjab, while only 130 posts were filled by the government. “The government is delaying the recruitment process of 1,158 assistant professors. The postponement of the meeting to decide on filling these posts at the last minute by the Education Minister is irresponsible and condemnable,” they added.

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They said the detention of the struggling professors and librarians in police stations to intimidate them was a “clear violation of the values of democracy”. If the government really wanted to improve the education sector, then first of all it was necessary to fill the vacant posts and provide employment to the youth, and not to suppress their voice, they added.

Vikram Dev Singh said that police action on the peacefully protesting professors and librarians was uncalled for.

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The DTF leader warned that if the government did not change its authoritarian attitude, the struggle would be intensified in the coming days and demonstrations held at the state level.

He demanded that the recruitment of assistant professors and librarians should be completed immediately.