DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Teachers in Patiala assigned ration-card verification duties seek exemption

Teachers in Patiala assigned ration-card verification duties seek exemption

Claim that such non-academic assignments is adversely affecting teaching in government schools

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 06:47 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) has urged the district administration of Patiala to immediately withdraw duties assigned to teachers for ration-card verification, claiming that such non-academic assignments were adversely affecting teaching in government schools.

A DTF delegation led by district president Dr Ram Sharan Aloharan met Patiala ADC Anupreet Johal and demanded withdrawal of the list of 279 employees issued by the SDM office on September 1. The list includes around 66 teachers who have been assigned ration-card verification duties.

Advertisement

Dr Aloharan, district secretary, Jaspal Chaudhary, finance secretary, and Rajinder Samana said despite the state government’s claims of making improvement in education a priority, teachers were being increasingly burdened with non-academic duties.

Advertisement

They said teachers were already engaged in activities such as census-related work, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), drug surveys and preparation of health cards. Assigning them ration-card verification duties would further affect classroom teaching, particularly when schools were preparing for the September examinations, they said.

DTF activists Jagjit Jatana, Harinder Singh, Krishan Chuhanke and Pawan Kumar said teachers should be relieved of all non-academic duties so that they could focus on teaching and academic responsibilities.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts