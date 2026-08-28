Teachers’ mass leave halts academic activity in Patiala district

The academic activity across government schools in Patiala district remained affected on Thursday as teachers, responding to the Punjab Mahabandh call, went on a mass leave. The call was given by the Joint Coordination Committee of employee organisations.

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Teachers took mass leave and staged a protest outside the District Education Officer’s office before marching to the Fountain Chowk.

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They demanded withdrawal of the central-pattern pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020; restoration of the old pension system; release of 18 per cent pending DA and restoration of 37 cut allowances. They also sought implementation of Sixth Punjab Pay Commission recommendations, regularisation of contractual employees, including associate and computer teachers, and withdrawal of termination notices issued to 4,161 masters, 6,635 ETT teachers and other teachers. Addressing the protesters, the activists of teachers’ unions said the employees and pensioners were angry over the government’s failure to address their long-pending demands. They vowed to intensify their stir if their demands were not met.