Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 14

Teachers of government schools in the district today objected to alleged directions issued by the office of the District Education Officer (Secondary) to compulsorily purchase the Tricolour provided by the Centre through the district administration.

The schoolteachers said the order to purchase the flags mandatorily was against the spirit of celebrating the Independence Day. Later, ADC (D) Anupreeta Johal said the purchase of flags that cost Rs 25 was optional and not mandatory.

The flags have been provided by the Department of Rural Development on the directions of the Centre in view of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative. The flags were provided to all government departments across the state ahead of the Independence Day.

The schoolteachers claimed they were taken aback when DEO Harinder Kaur in verbal orders directed all teachers to ensure the purchase of flags. She said the nodal officers of schools were supposed to collect the flags from her office which needed to be distributed among the teachers.

Talking to The Tribune, Harinder Kaur confirmed that the purchase of flags was mandatory for all teachers and the directions were received from the office of the Deputy Commissioner. She said as part of the mechanism, the department had sent 3,000 flags for teachers.

The schoolteachers said everyone celebrated the Independence Day with fervour in their own manner. Atinderpal Ghagga of the Democratic Teachers’ Front said, “There is no definite way of celebrating the day. But the directions are akin to forcing us to buy the flags, which is against the spirit of the day.”