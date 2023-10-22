Tech Utsav comes to an end

Patiala, October 21
The Thapar Polytechnic College here organised a two-day science fair named “Tech Utsav” on October 19 and 20. Anil Bhargava, Chairman, Managing Committee, TPC, was the chief guest.
The fair saw an array of projects prepared by students. Participants also vied for recognition in different categories, including best overall project, most innovative concept, and most impactful research.
Officials said the science fair is held on campus every year. “The major focus of the exhibition was on artificial intelligence and machine learning to give the students better exposure to the trending scenarios of the industry. The Science Fair is a platform for our students to interact with faculty members and judges who evaluate the projects based on scientific rigour, presentation, and overall impact.”
About 3,000 school students from more than 60 schools here participated. The event was concluded with an awards ceremony.
