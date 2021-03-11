Teen killed by friend in Nabha

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 27

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old youngster in Nabha town of the district was allegedly murdered by his friend. The deceased has been identified as Kundi Ram. Both the suspect and the deceased were reportedly addicted to drugs. The police said they had arrested the suspect, who had been identified as 17-year-old Daljeet Singh.

Rajesh Chhibber, DSP, Nabha, said they had recovered the body of the deceased today and started investigation. The DSP claimed the deceased belonged to the family of a labourer. The police said the accused accepted that his friend died of drug overdose at his house in Kartarpur Mohalla, Nabha town.

The accused first tried to burn the body. After failing to dispose of the entire body, he thereafter buried the partially burnt body into an empty plot, adjacent to his residence.