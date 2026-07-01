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Home / Patiala / Teen murdered by friends during birthday outing in Patiala's Rajpura

Teen murdered by friends during birthday outing in Patiala's Rajpura

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:18 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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A 19-year-old youth, identified as Gurtej Singh, was allegedly murdered by his friends following a brawl during his birthday celebrations in Rajpura town of Patiala district, police officials said here today. Photo for representation
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A 19-year-old youth, identified as Gurtej Singh, was allegedly murdered by his friends following a brawl during his birthday celebrations in Rajpura town of Patiala district, police officials said here today.

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The police have registered a case under Sections 103, 190 and 191(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Harman Singh, Balwinder Singh, Udhay Singh, Navdeep Singh, another Balwinder Singh and Akash Singh at the Rajpura police station. Further investigation is underway.

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According to Gurpreet Singh, the victim’s father, Gurtej had gone to a roadside dhaba with his friends on the night of June 27 to celebrate his birthday.

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The father said Gurtej returned home at around 4 am on June 28 while he was away. Gurtej’s family members found him bleeding and suffering from multiple injuries. Before losing consciousness, Gurtej allegedly told his family that he was beaten up by his friends.

The victim was taken to the Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

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The victim’s family alleged that Gurtej’s friends brutally assaulted him, kept him inside a car for several hours after the attack and later abandoned him outside his residence.

They further alleged that Gurtej had head injuries, reportedly inflicted with an iron rod, and deep wounds on his wrist caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

No arrests had been made till the time of writing of this report. Efforts are on to nab the suspects, the local police officials said.

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