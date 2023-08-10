Temple panel members, traders clash at Tripuri

Patiala, August 9
The market at Tripuri remained closed on Wednesday after an incident of stone-pelting between shopkeepers and members of a temple committee during the day. Area residents said the temple committee had earlier filed a complaint with the police to get the shops vacated.
The incident left several persons injured. A high drama was witnessed in the market as the shopkeepers and representatives of the temple committee levied allegations at each other. The arguments turned ugly and soon both sides started pelting each other with stones. The police later brought the situation under control.
The shopkeepers then held a protest in the area. SHO Pradeep Bajwa said both parties were locked in a legal battle over the control of shops in the market. “We are recording statements of both sides and will register a case accordingly,” he said.
