Temporary shed reduced to ashes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 10

A temporary shed near the Sheran Wala Gate in the city was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out early this morning.

Police officials said they had rounded up a man responsible for the fire at the shed. Shoe polish material kept at the site was burned in the incident.

Kotwali SHO Sukhwinder Singh said, “A number of people provide shoe polishing services on the roadside near the Sheran Wala Gate. They have established a temporary shed at the site which was reduced to ashes due to the incident. Materials kept at the shed were burned too. We later rounded up a man who identified himself as Kala Singh. Investigation in the matter has been initiated.”

Some local leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party gathered at the site during the day and demanded strict action from the administration and police.