Home / Patiala / Thapar polytechnic college hosts annual 'Tech Utsav 2025'

Thapar polytechnic college hosts annual 'Tech Utsav 2025'

The Tech Utsav is an annual flagship event of the college, and this year marked its 8th successful edition

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:51 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Thapar Polytechnic College, Patiala, organised its prestigious Annual Tech Utsav 2025, a two-day celebration of technology, creativity and academic excellence. The Tech Utsav is an annual flagship event of the college, and this year marked its 8th successful edition. The fest brought together students, teachers, academicians, innovators and dignitaries from across the region, reaffirming the college’s leadership in diploma education and skill-based learning.

According to a press release, the inauguration ceremony was graced by Prof (Dr) Padmakumar Nair, Vice Chancellor, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), as chief guest. Dr Gurbinder Singh, Vice-Chairman, Managing Committee, Thapar Polytechnic College & Registrar, TIET, along with Dr S S Bhatia, Head, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Dr Dwarika Nath Ratha, Coordinator, Thapar Polytechnic College, attended as guests of honour.  Dr Ankush Kansal, Principal, Thapar Polytechnic College, extended heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries, guests, participating institutions, faculty members and student volunteers.

