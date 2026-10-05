Theatre body stages plays on drug abuse in Patiala

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) organised two natak melas at Dhanna Bhagat Birdh Ashram and Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School as part of its ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (war against drugs) awareness theatre week.

A medical check-up camp was also organised to mark Elders’ Day. Padma Shri awardee Pran Sabharwal, who inaugurated the camp, said the ashram was providing valuable support to the elderly people from neighbouring villages who had been denied care and protection by their families.

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The artistes staged short plays highlighting social issues and spreading awareness.