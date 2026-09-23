Theatre body urges wider staging of ‘Hamare Ram’

Literature and art lovers, theatre activists and members of the National Theatre Society (NTAS) have urged the Union Ministry of Culture, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and state governments to organise performances of the theatrical production “Hamare Ram” across India and abroad.

The demand was raised during the monthly theatre review meeting of the NTAS at Patiala on Tuesday. Padma Shri awardee and NTAS founder Pran Sabharwal, who witnessed the inaugural show, described the production as a powerful audio-visual presentation of the Ramayana and its timeless values.

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He suggested the Union Ministry of Culture and the ICCR should facilitate its staging at national and international platforms to showcase India’s rich theatrical traditions. The three-hour production featured Rahul Bhuchar as Rama and noted film actor Ashutosh Rana as Ravana. The NTAS president GS Kakkar said productions based on the Ramayana were important for preserving the centuries-old tradition of Ramlila.