Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Patiala, August 13
Thieves burgled a house in the city and took away Rs 75,000 even as the elderly owners were sleeping inside. The complainant, Swaraj Raj, a retired professor from Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, said they had provided the CCTV footage of the incident to the police.
He said, “The theft took place on August 10. About Rs 75,000 was stolen. We are still assessing the value of actual loss as a cupboard in my room was also opened and ransacked. My mother-in-law who had come to stay with us on the evening of August 9 and is under medical treatment for age-related issues, is in a state of shock.”
He said it was the second such incident at his house. “The first incident took place in March 2016. That case remains unsolved. A sense of insecurity has gripped us and is taking a heavy toll on our mental health. We hope the police will succeed in catching the culprits,” Raj said.
