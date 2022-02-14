Third rehearsal of polling staff conducted

Patiala, February 13
Third rehearsal for the coming Assembly elections was held today at Government Polytechnic College here wherein sector presiding and polling officers of Sanour constituency participated with full enthusiasm. Returning Officer-cum-Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation Patiala Jasleen Kaur Bhullar educated the officers about electronic voting machines and their supplementary randomisation.
Speaking on the occasion, she said free and fair elections would be held in the 114-Sanour constituency. She informed the voters about the utility of ‘Know Your Candidate’ and other apps related with the election procedure. SVEEP District Nodal Officer Gurbakshish Singh made the officials take an oath that they would work without fear and partiality to strengthen the foundations of the democracy. Sanour SVEEP Nodal Officer Satvir Singh Gill also shared his views on the occasion.
