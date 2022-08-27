Patiala: This year's first F&CC meet on Tuesday

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 26

Political equations in Municipal Corporation (MC) are witnessing a change. As many as 48 out of 60 councillors attended the General House meeting held on August 17. Now, the MC will hold a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) on Tuesday. The last successful F&CC meeting was held on October 14, 2021.

The MC witnessed a political slugfest last year over the Mayor’s post. As such, the civic body has not been able to hold a successful F&CC meeting since November 15, 2021, when it was first postponed due to lack of quorum.

Three of the six members, including Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi and councillors Anil Modgill and Harvinder Shukla, had then stated that they were not available for F&CC meeting.

The MC, otherwise, needs the presence of 50 per cent of total six F&CC members to hold a meeting. Insiders in the MC said the office would hold a meeting of the F&CC on Tuesday. “The meeting is set to be held on Tuesday. The agenda for the meeting is being prepared,” said an insider.

Later, Mayor Sanjeev Sharma while confirming the development said a meeting would be called to discuss public welfare works. He said, “All members are expected to attend the F&CC meeting. Some members have approached my office over matters concerning their areas. So, we have decided to hold a meeting on Tuesday.”

F&CC member Anil Modgill said, “Many issues raised by councillors will be discussed at the meeting. Therefore, I might attend the meeting.”

Notably, political animosity in the Corporation has subsided months after the formation of the AAP government in the state. Insiders said, “Many councillors have joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Differences among the remaining councillors have decreased since then.”

Last meeting deferred