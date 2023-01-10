Three arrested for extorting Rs 1.50L from govt employee

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested three persons for allegedly blackmailing a government official with the motive of extorting Rs 1.5 lakh from him.

Suspects Umardeen, Saleem and Rupinder Kumar Dimple were arrested on a complaint filed by Rupinder Singh, registry clerk at the Nabha Tehsil office.

A spokesperson for the VB said the complainant approached the department and alleged that Umardeen and his accomplices had been blackmailing him and demanding Rs 5 lakh in lieu of not complaining to the VB. They also threatened him that they would make his video accepting a bribe of Rs 500 viral.

The complainant clarified that he did not receive any graft during the registry, in which Umardeen was a witness, but was taking Rs 500 in return of notes handed over to a person. Meanwhile, the suspect shot a video with the intent to extort money from him. The complainant further alleged that the deal was struck at Rs 2.50 lakh and Umardeen had already taken Rs 50,000 as the first instalment from him.

After probing the matter, a VB team from the flying squad laid a trap and suspect Umardeen was caught red handed accepting the extortion amount of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The Vigilance Bureau team also recovered Rs 40,000 out of the first installment of Rs 50,000 taken from the complainant.

The other suspects were also arrested from Nabha.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 384 and 120-B of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station.