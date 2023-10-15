Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 14

The district police claimed to have arrested three persons, who looted Rs 24 lakh from an iron trader of Mandi Gobindgarh at gunpoint, and recovered Rs 14 lakh, a pistol and a scooter from them.

The suspects have been identified as Rahul Kumar, Raja Singh and Veeru Kumar, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh.

Victim targeted on way to bank In his police complaint, Sushil Kumar, an iron trader of Mandi Gobindgarh, stated that on October 3, his employee Rahul Kumar collected payments of Rs 23.15 lakh and deposited the money with him before leaving the shop on some pretext.

As Sushil was going to deposit the cash in bank, three scooter-borne persons intercepted his vehicle and snatched the bag containing Rs 24 lakh at gunpoint.

After scrutinising the CCTV footage, the police succeeded in nabbing Rahul Kumar. During interrogation, he confessed that he, along with his other accomplices, had looted the amount.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Ravjot Grewal said on October 3, Sushil Kumar, an iron trader of Mandi Gobindgarh, had lodged a complaint with the police that his employee Rahul Kumar collected payments of Rs 23.15 lakh and deposited the money with him before leaving the shop on some pretext. He said as he was going to deposit the cash in bank, three scooter-borne persons intercepted his vehicle and snatched the bag containing Rs 24 lakh at gunpoint and sped away.

The SSP said a case under Sections 382 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered and a special investigation team (SIT) led by SP(Investigation) Rakesh Kumar Yadav and Amloh DSP Harpinder Kaur, was constituted to probe it.

After inspecting the CCTV footage, the police succeeded in nabbing Rahul Kumar. During interrogation, he confessed that he, along with his other accomplices, had looted the amount.

The SSP said the police later nabbed his two accomplices Raja Singh and Veeru Kumar. The police recovered Rs 14 lakh and the pistol and the scooter used in the crime. She said the suspects would be produced in a court and their police remand would be sought. The remaining amount would be recovered, she added.

