Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 10

Cops have recovered three dead bodies from the Badi Nadi. While two were pulled out on Monday evening, another was pulled out today. Reportedly, they were on a run from a de-addiction centre and attempted to swim through the Badi Nadi. Two of them were caught in the current and subsequently drowned. Sukhwinder Singh Gill, SHO Kotwali police station here, said that two dead bodies have been identified by their families so far, while the third body is kept at the Government Rajindra Hospital’s mortuary for identification.